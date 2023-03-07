The International Center of Kentucky breaks ground on new building

International Center of Kentucky
International Center of Kentucky(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, The International Center of Kentucky broke ground on a new building.

The building will host the Vocational Training, Education, and Acculturation Center for New Americans.

Since 1982, the International Center welcomed refugees from all over the world and helped them adjust to living in the U.S. and Bowling Green.

Recently, they have been eliminated in space, so the new building will bring more programs, provide training to other organizations, and allow the center to partner with other organizations.

For more information click here.

