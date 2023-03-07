ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The search for a wanted felon out of Tennessee ended in Warrick County.

Indiana State Police say a trooper spotted his car heading east on Interstate 64 from Illinois just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say they tried to stop the driver near State Road 65, but the car kept going.

ISP says stop sticks were used to end the chase. The car finally stopped near the Boonville exit

Authorities say the driver then ran off into the woods.

Troopers say SWAT and air support were called in..

State police say the suspect was found in the area just before 1:00 p.m.

Troopers say it was 33-year-old Brandon Freeman.

He’s from Nashville and was wanted for a federal weapons charge out of Tennessee.

Brandon Freeman(Indiana State Police)
Search ends in crash in Warrick Co.(Indiana State Police)
Search ends in crash in Warrick Co.(Indiana State Police)

