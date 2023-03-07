Kentucky Humane Society helps care for starving horses rescued in eastern Ky.

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found starving in the Eastern Kentucky Mountains.

The KHS Equine C.A.R.E. team caught the horses in February and brought them to the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for examination, according to a release.

The organization said the road leading to the horses was so poorly maintained that it caused significant damage to their trailer.

The horses were posted for stray hold, which has since expired, and KHS said the horses are still in need of a lot of care.

KHS said some of the mares are likely pregnant and some of the younger horses had skeletal ribs showing under their winter coats.

The shelter said a veterinarian will be coming into the farm to perform any necessary procedures and to help find out each horse’s age and individual needs.

KHS said it is looking for donations to care for these and other vulnerable horses in need.

