Service One Credit Union donates $15,000 to SKYCTC Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One Credit Union awarded the SKYCTC Foundation a donation of $15,000 to fund student-support programs ranging from classroom supplies to career advancement education on Tuesday.

“Both of our organizations are committed to building stronger communities, stronger families,” said Dr. Phil Neal, President and CEO of SKYCTC. “We do that at the college one student at a time trying to help them reach their career goals.”

The SKYCTC Foundation actively assists students and the college by supporting the advancement of public higher education and also serves as the college’s chief fundraising agent.

“It’s really to make sure that the folks that want to graduate and want to go on with their career that they have money to do so,” said Rebecca Stone, President/CEO of Service One Credit Union. “We’re just hoping that this small amount helps them to be able to be successful.”

Last year’s donation assisted students with a number of opportunities that allowed them to focus on their studies instead of out-of-pocket expenses.

Some of those opportunities were:

The SKYCTC Learning Commons and the Division of Arts and Humanities collaborated to sponsor student academic engagement activities during the Fall 2022 semester as part of the statewide Kentucky Reads program. Support from Service One provided copies of books for approximately 350 SKYCTC students enrolled in English and Integrated Reading and Writing courses. Kentucky Reads is an initiative of Kentucky Humanities. Each year, a book is selected to be the official “Kentucky Read.” This year’s selection is “Dear Ann,” a novel by renowned Kentucky author Bobbie Ann Mason that explores a woman’s search for meaning in relationships during her quest for higher education in rural Kentucky amid the struggles of the Vietnam War.

Service One funds allowed three SKYCTC students to attend the National Phi Beta Lambda Conference in Chicago. PBL is the collegiate version of FBLA for students interested in pursuing a degree in a business program. Two of the three students that attended, placed in the top 5 in the nation in the events they competed in. Service One funds helped offset some of the student’s travel expenses.

Students in the Culinary Program benefited by receiving knife kits and aprons for their classes so they did not have the out-of-pocket expense and could focus on their studies.

On August 4, SKYCTC hosted a College Preview Night for new students preparing for their higher education journey at SKYCTC. The open house event gave new students and their parents the opportunity to pick up their student ID and class schedule, find their classrooms, meet faculty, learn about clubs and extracurricular activities available on campus and pick up some SKYCTC swag and refreshments. Service One funds provided the refreshments and decorations for the event.

In the spring, the Allied Health department held a Healthcare College and Career Fair at the Cave City Convention Center for SKYCTC nursing students. This event gave students the opportunity to explore career opportunities and/or opportunities to advance their education. The event also allowed employers in the area an opportunity to speak with students to help fill many of their open positions. Service One funds helped with the costs involved in renting the facility.

This year’s donation will go toward similar endeavors by the school to help their students succeed in their studies.

