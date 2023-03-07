Sports Connection 3-5-23: The Long Game, Warren East softball, and Greenwood baseball

Sports Connection 3/5/23: Segment One featuring Doug Thompson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Region Tournament is here as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are joined by Doug Thompson to talk about Doug’s new segment ‘The Long Game’, break down the girls’ championship game, and preview the final boys’ region matchups. We also talk some hardball with Warren East softball head coach Philip McKinney and junior centerfielder Madison Hymer as well as Greenwood baseball head coach Jason Jaggers and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Andrew Jolly.

Sports Connection 3/5/23: Philip McKinney and Madison Hymer

Sports Connection 3/5/23: Jason Jaggers and Andrew Jolly

