Sunny and more seasonable for today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front moved through overnight, leaving us with cooler weather for Tuesday.

Tuesday will stay dry, but clouds will start to build in ahead of a system that will arrive on Wednesday. Stray showers are possible through the mid-week, but a better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. No severe weather is expected with this system, but we could see a few heavy downpours. Rain chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover around 60°. Temperatures look to cool off again by Sunday with another chance of rain. Keep the rain gear stowed and ready to go! Make sure you have our First Alert Weather app for the latest updates!

