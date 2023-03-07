Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert on CMA Fest lineup

Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley are also scheduled to perform this year.
CMA Fest logo
CMA Fest logo(CMA Fest)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The music lineups for one of the summer’s biggest country music festivals have just been released.

Celebrating 50 years, this year’s CMA Fest will include award-winning performers like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley.

Other big-name artists include Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

During this year’s festival, guests can buy tickets to see their favorite country stars at Nissan Stadium.

Single-night tickets and lineups for Ascend Amphitheater will be available soon, according to CMA.

To see performances for free, outdoor stages like the Chevy Riverfront and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage will also be available. Rodney Atkins, Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew will be among the dozens of artists performing on these stages.

Four-night stadium passes and single-night stadium tickets will be available for purchase. Guests who purchase four-night stadium passes will also gain access to Fan Fair X, an indoor experience where guests can meet their favorite artists.

Four-day and single-day Fan Fair X passes are also available for purchase for fans who would rather just meet and talk with country stars.

All tickets and passes, including parking, will be mobile this year. Tickets purchased before the event can be accessed in May.

The four-night country music event is scheduled to be in Nashville from June 8 to June 11.

To purchase tickets, visit CMA Fest’s website.

The CMA Fest lineup has been announced! Who do you REALLY want to see? https://bit.ly/3Yq0LDS

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Full list of performers and where they’ll be:

Nissan Stadium (Main Stage)

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
  • Jason Aldean
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Bryan
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Dan + Shay
  • Jordan Davis
  • HARDY
  • Tyler Hubbard
  • Cody Johnson
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Little Big Town
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Tim McGraw
  • Old Dominion
  • Jon Pardi
  • Carly Pearce
  • Keith Urban
  • Lainey Wilson
  • And more...

Nissan Stadium (Platform Stage)

  • Ashley Cooke
  • Dalton Dover
  • Megan Moroney
  • Ian Munsick
  • Rvshvd
  • Nate Smith
  • Alana Springsteen
  • Hailey Whitters

Chevy Riverfront Stage

Niko Moon performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage...
Niko Moon performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
  • Lauren Alaina
  • Cooper Alan
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Tenille Arts
  • Chayce Beckham
  • Priscilla Block
  • Danielle Bradbery
  • Tyler Braden
  • Breland
  • Ashley Cooke
  • Jackson Dean
  • Travis Denning
  • Madeline Edwards
  • Morgan Evans
  • Caylee Hammack
  • Corey Kent
  • Jon Langston
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Kameron Marlowe
  • Chase Matthew
  • Drake Milligan
  • Niko Moon
  • Kylie Morgan
  • Megan Moroney
  • Ian Munsick
  • Parmalee
  • MacKenzie Porter
  • Restless Road
  • Jameson Rodgers
  • Lilly Rose
  • Runaway June
  • Dylan Scott
  • Elvie Shane
  • Conner Smith
  • Nate Smith
  • Matt Stell
  • Warren Zeiders
  • Hailey Whitters
  • Lainey Wilson

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

Hailey Whitters performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Dr. Pepper Amp...
Hailey Whitters performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
  • A Thousand Horses
  • Avery Anna
  • Kassi Ashton
  • Rodney Atkins
  • Frankie Ballard
  • Blanco Brown
  • Craig Campbell
  • MacKenzie Carpenter
  • Callista Clark
  • Ashland Craft
  • Tyler Farr
  • The Frontmen
  • Kidd G
  • Josh Gracin
  • Erin Kinsey
  • Uncle Kracker
  • Love and Theft
  • Alexander Ludwig
  • Dylan Marlowe
  • Chrissy Metz
  • William Michael Morgan
  • David Nail
  • Jamie O’Neal
  • Frank Ray
  • Seaforth
  • Shenandoah
  • Caitlyn Smith
  • Alana Springsteen
  • The Frontmen
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Pam Tillis
  • Chancey Williams
  • Rita Wilson

Chevy Vibes Stage

Fans wait for an from Mark Wills after he performs during the CMA Music Festival Friday, June...
Fans wait for an from Mark Wills after he performs during the CMA Music Festival Friday, June 11, 2010 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)
  • Tyler Booth
  • Dillon Carmichael
  • Spencer Crandall
  • Adam Doleac
  • Dalton Dover
  • Hannah Ellis
  • Carter Faith
  • Ryan Griffin
  • Chapel Hart
  • Home Free
  • Kat & Alex
  • Halle Kearns
  • Tiera Kennedy
  • Brett Kissel
  • Ella Langley
  • Jerrod Niemann
  • Catie Offerman
  • Drew Parker
  • Meghan Patrick
  • Kimberly Perry
  • Shane Profitt
  • Tyler Rich
  • Josh Ross
  • RVSHVD
  • Dylan Schneider
  • Canaan Smith
  • Noah Thompson
  • Thompson Square
  • Kasey Tyndall
  • Georgia Webster
  • Mark Wills
  • Anne Wilson

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

  • Tanner Adell
  • Casey Barnes
  • Justin Champagne
  • Ben Chapman
  • Kyle Clark
  • Abbey Cone
  • Melanie Dyer
  • Taylor Edwards
  • Drew Green
  • Jonathan Hutcherson
  • David J
  • Willie Jones
  • Thomas Mac
  • Bryan Martin
  • Chase McDaniel
  • Meg McRee
  • Madeline Merlo
  • Logan Michael
  • David Morris
  • Patrick Murphy
  • Neon Union
  • Griffen Palmer
  • Pillbox Patti
  • Peytan Porter
  • Brandon Ratcliff
  • Riley Roth
  • Matt Schuster
  • Austin Snell
  • Tigirlily Gold
  • Anna Vaus
  • Lathan Warlick
  • Lauren Watkins
  • Sam Williams
  • Stephen Wilson Jr.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area
Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Latest News

Book-filled shelves at the current book shop inside Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
2023 SOKY Used Book Sale opens this weekend
Legal Diversity Pipeline project for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, March 8
High school students in ELPO Law program visit Justice Center
Rian's Fatted Calf holds grand reopening
Rian's Fatted Calf reopening after 2021 December tornadoes
James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government