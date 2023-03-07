Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert on CMA Fest lineup
Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley are also scheduled to perform this year.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The music lineups for one of the summer’s biggest country music festivals have just been released.
Celebrating 50 years, this year’s CMA Fest will include award-winning performers like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley.
Other big-name artists include Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.
During this year’s festival, guests can buy tickets to see their favorite country stars at Nissan Stadium.
Single-night tickets and lineups for Ascend Amphitheater will be available soon, according to CMA.
To see performances for free, outdoor stages like the Chevy Riverfront and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage will also be available. Rodney Atkins, Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew will be among the dozens of artists performing on these stages.
Four-night stadium passes and single-night stadium tickets will be available for purchase. Guests who purchase four-night stadium passes will also gain access to Fan Fair X, an indoor experience where guests can meet their favorite artists.
Four-day and single-day Fan Fair X passes are also available for purchase for fans who would rather just meet and talk with country stars.
All tickets and passes, including parking, will be mobile this year. Tickets purchased before the event can be accessed in May.
The four-night country music event is scheduled to be in Nashville from June 8 to June 11.
To purchase tickets, visit CMA Fest’s website.
Full list of performers and where they’ll be:
Nissan Stadium (Main Stage)
- Jason Aldean
- Jimmie Allen
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Jordan Davis
- HARDY
- Tyler Hubbard
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Little Big Town
- Ashley McBryde
- Tim McGraw
- Old Dominion
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- Keith Urban
- Lainey Wilson
- And more...
Nissan Stadium (Platform Stage)
- Ashley Cooke
- Dalton Dover
- Megan Moroney
- Ian Munsick
- Rvshvd
- Nate Smith
- Alana Springsteen
- Hailey Whitters
Chevy Riverfront Stage
- Lauren Alaina
- Cooper Alan
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Chayce Beckham
- Priscilla Block
- Danielle Bradbery
- Tyler Braden
- Breland
- Ashley Cooke
- Jackson Dean
- Travis Denning
- Madeline Edwards
- Morgan Evans
- Caylee Hammack
- Corey Kent
- Jon Langston
- Maddie & Tae
- Kameron Marlowe
- Chase Matthew
- Drake Milligan
- Niko Moon
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
- Ian Munsick
- Parmalee
- MacKenzie Porter
- Restless Road
- Jameson Rodgers
- Lilly Rose
- Runaway June
- Dylan Scott
- Elvie Shane
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
- Matt Stell
- Warren Zeiders
- Hailey Whitters
- Lainey Wilson
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
- A Thousand Horses
- Avery Anna
- Kassi Ashton
- Rodney Atkins
- Frankie Ballard
- Blanco Brown
- Craig Campbell
- MacKenzie Carpenter
- Callista Clark
- Ashland Craft
- Tyler Farr
- The Frontmen
- Kidd G
- Josh Gracin
- Erin Kinsey
- Uncle Kracker
- Love and Theft
- Alexander Ludwig
- Dylan Marlowe
- Chrissy Metz
- William Michael Morgan
- David Nail
- Jamie O’Neal
- Frank Ray
- Seaforth
- Shenandoah
- Caitlyn Smith
- Alana Springsteen
- The Frontmen
- The Red Clay Strays
- Pam Tillis
- Chancey Williams
- Rita Wilson
Chevy Vibes Stage
- Tyler Booth
- Dillon Carmichael
- Spencer Crandall
- Adam Doleac
- Dalton Dover
- Hannah Ellis
- Carter Faith
- Ryan Griffin
- Chapel Hart
- Home Free
- Kat & Alex
- Halle Kearns
- Tiera Kennedy
- Brett Kissel
- Ella Langley
- Jerrod Niemann
- Catie Offerman
- Drew Parker
- Meghan Patrick
- Kimberly Perry
- Shane Profitt
- Tyler Rich
- Josh Ross
- RVSHVD
- Dylan Schneider
- Canaan Smith
- Noah Thompson
- Thompson Square
- Kasey Tyndall
- Georgia Webster
- Mark Wills
- Anne Wilson
Maui Jim Reverb Stage
- Tanner Adell
- Casey Barnes
- Justin Champagne
- Ben Chapman
- Kyle Clark
- Abbey Cone
- Melanie Dyer
- Taylor Edwards
- Drew Green
- Jonathan Hutcherson
- David J
- Willie Jones
- Thomas Mac
- Bryan Martin
- Chase McDaniel
- Meg McRee
- Madeline Merlo
- Logan Michael
- David Morris
- Patrick Murphy
- Neon Union
- Griffen Palmer
- Pillbox Patti
- Peytan Porter
- Brandon Ratcliff
- Riley Roth
- Matt Schuster
- Austin Snell
- Tigirlily Gold
- Anna Vaus
- Lathan Warlick
- Lauren Watkins
- Sam Williams
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
