Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert on CMA Fest lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The music lineups for one of the summer’s biggest country music festivals have just been released.

Celebrating 50 years, this year’s CMA Fest will include award-winning performers like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley.

Other big-name artists include Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

During this year’s festival, guests can buy tickets to see their favorite country stars at Nissan Stadium.

Single-night tickets and lineups for Ascend Amphitheater will be available soon, according to CMA.

To see performances for free, outdoor stages like the Chevy Riverfront and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage will also be available. Rodney Atkins, Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew will be among the dozens of artists performing on these stages.

Four-night stadium passes and single-night stadium tickets will be available for purchase. Guests who purchase four-night stadium passes will also gain access to Fan Fair X, an indoor experience where guests can meet their favorite artists.

Four-day and single-day Fan Fair X passes are also available for purchase for fans who would rather just meet and talk with country stars.

All tickets and passes, including parking, will be mobile this year. Tickets purchased before the event can be accessed in May.

The four-night country music event is scheduled to be in Nashville from June 8 to June 11.

To purchase tickets, visit CMA Fest’s website.

Full list of performers and where they’ll be:

Nissan Stadium (Main Stage)

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean

Jimmie Allen

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Jordan Davis

HARDY

Tyler Hubbard

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

And more...

Nissan Stadium (Platform Stage)

Ashley Cooke

Dalton Dover

Megan Moroney

Ian Munsick

Rvshvd

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Hailey Whitters

Chevy Riverfront Stage

Niko Moon performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lauren Alaina

Cooper Alan

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Chayce Beckham

Priscilla Block

Danielle Bradbery

Tyler Braden

Breland

Ashley Cooke

Jackson Dean

Travis Denning

Madeline Edwards

Morgan Evans

Caylee Hammack

Corey Kent

Jon Langston

Maddie & Tae

Kameron Marlowe

Chase Matthew

Drake Milligan

Niko Moon

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

Ian Munsick

Parmalee

MacKenzie Porter

Restless Road

Jameson Rodgers

Lilly Rose

Runaway June

Dylan Scott

Elvie Shane

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

Matt Stell

Warren Zeiders

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

Hailey Whitters performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A Thousand Horses

Avery Anna

Kassi Ashton

Rodney Atkins

Frankie Ballard

Blanco Brown

Craig Campbell

MacKenzie Carpenter

Callista Clark

Ashland Craft

Tyler Farr

The Frontmen

Kidd G

Josh Gracin

Erin Kinsey

Uncle Kracker

Love and Theft

Alexander Ludwig

Dylan Marlowe

Chrissy Metz

William Michael Morgan

David Nail

Jamie O’Neal

Frank Ray

Seaforth

Shenandoah

Caitlyn Smith

Alana Springsteen

The Frontmen

The Red Clay Strays

Pam Tillis

Chancey Williams

Rita Wilson

Chevy Vibes Stage

Fans wait for an from Mark Wills after he performs during the CMA Music Festival Friday, June 11, 2010 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)

Tyler Booth

Dillon Carmichael

Spencer Crandall

Adam Doleac

Dalton Dover

Hannah Ellis

Carter Faith

Ryan Griffin

Chapel Hart

Home Free

Kat & Alex

Halle Kearns

Tiera Kennedy

Brett Kissel

Ella Langley

Jerrod Niemann

Catie Offerman

Drew Parker

Meghan Patrick

Kimberly Perry

Shane Profitt

Tyler Rich

Josh Ross

RVSHVD

Dylan Schneider

Canaan Smith

Noah Thompson

Thompson Square

Kasey Tyndall

Georgia Webster

Mark Wills

Anne Wilson

Maui Jim Reverb Stage

Tanner Adell

Casey Barnes

Justin Champagne

Ben Chapman

Kyle Clark

Abbey Cone

Melanie Dyer

Taylor Edwards

Drew Green

Jonathan Hutcherson

David J

Willie Jones

Thomas Mac

Bryan Martin

Chase McDaniel

Meg McRee

Madeline Merlo

Logan Michael

David Morris

Patrick Murphy

Neon Union

Griffen Palmer

Pillbox Patti

Peytan Porter

Brandon Ratcliff

Riley Roth

Matt Schuster

Austin Snell

Tigirlily Gold

Anna Vaus

Lathan Warlick

Lauren Watkins

Sam Williams

Stephen Wilson Jr.

