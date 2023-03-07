Warren RECC now at 5,300 members without power

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning WRECC had approximately 5,300 members still without power.

Since Friday’s storm, power has been restored to more than 85% of their members.

WRECC continues to ask for patience as they work to restore power to the remaining areas.

The goal is to complete the vast majority of the restoration by the end of the week.

In the most severely damaged areas, some restoration efforts may last through the weekend.

The utility company says they are working around the clock to get power restored as soon as possible.

A reminder once again to everyone, avoid work areas and stay away from downed power lines.

If you see a downed power line, please report it to one of WRECC’s outage lines:

In Warren County call 270-843-9710

Outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321

Warren RECC will continue with updates as information becomes available.

To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “Current Outages” icon.

