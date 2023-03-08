2023 SOKY Used Book Sale opens this weekend

Book-filled shelves at the current book shop inside Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
Book-filled shelves at the current book shop inside Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 SOKY used book sale will start this weekend at the Bob Kirby branch of the Warren County Public Library located at 175 Iron Skillet Ct.

2023 SALE HOURS:

  • Friday, March 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Bag Day)

Members-Only Preview Night: Thursday, March 9: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds raised by the used book sale will benefit SOKY Book Fest activities on March 24-25.

The SOKY Book Fest is free and open to the public. Over 80 authors will be on hand to meet with fans and sign copies of their books.

