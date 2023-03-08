2023 SOKY Used Book Sale opens this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 SOKY used book sale will start this weekend at the Bob Kirby branch of the Warren County Public Library located at 175 Iron Skillet Ct.

2023 SALE HOURS:

Friday, March 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Bag Day)

Members-Only Preview Night: Thursday, March 9: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds raised by the used book sale will benefit SOKY Book Fest activities on March 24-25.

The SOKY Book Fest is free and open to the public. Over 80 authors will be on hand to meet with fans and sign copies of their books.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.