By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll continue Dry but cooler Wednesday with clouds building in ahead of a Low pressure system that arrives Thursday.  This will bring widespread rain chances, especially in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow with highs topping out in the middle 50s. No severe weather is expected with this system, but we could see a few heavy downpours.  Rain totals could acchieve around a quarter of an inch.   Precipitation chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover just below 60°. Temps look to cool off again by Sunday, as another system brings chances of rain that could possibly transition to a breif period of snow before exiting.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 53. Low 39. Winds E at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers. High 58. Low 45. Winds SE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers Ending Early. Cool. High 52. Low 33. Winds NW at 17 mph.

