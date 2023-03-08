Emergency road aid funds awarded to Barren County Fiscal Court for repairs on Ramp Road

KYTC (gfx)
KYTC (gfx)(KYTC)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 announced today that Barren County Fiscal Court will receive $100,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Ramp Road (CR 1715).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Barren County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Ramp Road (CR 1715) is located off KY 87 in the Austin Tracy area with the drainage structure located near Lakewood Drive.

Barren County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

