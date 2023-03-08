Flora Templeton Stuart Donates $20,000 to BG Kiwanis Club for the 25th Anniversary Race of the All-American Soap Box Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Press Release) - Flora Templeton-Stuart donated $20,000 to the Bowling Green, KY Kiwanis Club for the title sponsorship of the club’s 25th Anniversary All-American Soap Box Derby.

Soap Box Derby came into existence as an organized sport nearly 70 years ago when an enterprising news photographer in Dayton, Ohio, saw several boys racing homemade cars down a street.

The newspaper sponsored a race as a promotional activity, and it became an annual event. The race soon relocated to Akron, Ohio. It became a national competition between representatives of various cities who had earned the right to compete by winning a qualifying race contest in their hometown.

The sport is managed by the All-American Soap Box Derby organization.

Approximately 130 cities around the United States and in several foreign countries hold local qualifying races under license from the national organization.

Winners of these local races advance to represent the local city in the national championship in Akron, and winners of the national competition receive college scholarships.

Bowling Green has a long history of Soap Box Derby Racing, in the past, a hair-raising event held on treacherously steep College Street. After a long dormancy, the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club resurrected our local race in 1998.

The primary goal of Soap Box Derby is to provide children an opportunity to spend time with a caring adult as they build their racer, to teach lessons about sportsmanship and self-confidence, and to provide kids with the thrill of competing in a racer they built themselves.

Additionally, the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club uses all proceeds from the event to benefit local and national charities focused on children, in keeping with the Kiwanis mission statement “Young Children: Priority One.”

“I would strongly encourage every kid to try it and urge parents to get involved with it. Some of my best memories are of my dad building my car or having my mom, sister, brother, and friends cheer me on. As a former participant and now Race Director, it is an honor to welcome Flora Templeton-Stuart as our title sponsor and continue to support the initiatives of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club,” said Anthony LaPointe, All-American Soap Box Derby Race Director.

Participants range from the ages of 7-20 and can attend the first Build Clinic on Sunday, March 19th from 10 AM - 2 PM at Phil Moore Park.

The 25th Anniversary Race will take place on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. To learn more about the event, and other details, visit us online at bgkiwanis.org

The Bowling Green Kiwanis club is a non-profit organization that has donated over $100,000 to children’s charities in the Bowling Green community.

Flora Templeton-Stuart is a member of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and most recently assisted in the development of BG Mardi Gras Madness. She also supports Band Together BG and Thunderfest.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.