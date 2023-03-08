House panel passes bill to legalize, regulate sports betting in Kentucky

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A legislative panel unanimously passed a bill to legalize and regulate sports betting in Kentucky.

This issue passed the House last year but stalled in the Senate. However, House Bill 551 does seem to have tremendous, bipartisan support and momentum in the House.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission would regulate the sports wagering industry and each company or app would have to pay a half-million-dollar fee to operate in Kentucky.

“The bill before you today will put this industry in a legal and regulated status,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland. “So, everyone knows what the framework is, what the regulation is.”

Most of the states surrounding Kentucky already have sports wagering.

Some of the Kentucky lawmakers on the committee who voted for the bill committee there were against gambling in principle, but want to see it regulated. It would allow betting on college and professional events, both in person at track-owned facilities and on computers, tablets or phones through apps.

“It is a form of financial fraud that sees the government partner with wealthy gambling interests to the harm of its own citizens. This is a simple truth and a harsh reality,” said David Walls, The Family Foundation.

Time is running short as the legislative session is set to end at the end of this month, but they do expect a full House vote early next week. A lot of question marks on if the bill has enough support in the Senate.

Governor Beshear has already stated he supports the issue so if it passes the Senate, it will likely become law and take effect in July of this year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area
Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Latest News

James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
Flora Templeton Stuart Donates $20,000 to BG Kiwanis Club for the 25th Anniversary Race of the...
Flora Templeton Stuart Donates $20,000 to BG Kiwanis Club for the 25th Anniversary Race of the All-American Soap Box Derby
KYTC (gfx)
Emergency road aid funds awarded to Barren County Fiscal Court for repairs on Ramp Road
Ky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron
KY AG Cameron shares tips to avoid scams during National Consumer Protection week