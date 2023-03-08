LIVE: DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD and City Government

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A copy of the Department of Justice’s finding on the Louisville Metro City Government and Police Department details the inadequacies when dealing with discrimination, problem officers and accountability.

WAVE News obtained an advance copy of the report on Wednesday morning.

The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent decree, a federal oversight of the police department.

“The Department of Justice has reasonable cause to believe that the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government (Louisville Metro) and the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law,” the report states.

It goes on to list several specific problems their investigation found such as the use of excessive force, invalid warrants, unlawful stops, discrimination against Black people, to name a few.

The report does not stop there. It includes descriptions of issues regarding a lack of oversight and accountability.

“Louisville Metro and LMPD exist to serve the community and keep people safe. Most Metro employees and LMPD officers are dedicated public servants who work hard to promote public safety,” the report states. “But Louisville Metro and LMPD fail to ensure that all employees uphold the federal constitutional and statutory rights of people in Louisville.”

It talks about LMPD’s style of policing and highlights of the most egregious cases, such as “Slushie-gate,” when officers drove around in their unmarked cars throwing slushies at unsuspecting people. The officers recorded themselves in a number of videos.

The officers were investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force. Two officers have been sentenced.

It was an situation that had gone unreported until WAVE News Troubleshooters broke the story.

“Some officers demonstrate disrespect for the people they are sworn to protect,” the report continues. “Some officers have videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their cars; insulted people with disabilities... This conduct erodes community trust, and the unlawful practices of LMPD and Louisville Metro undermine public safety.”

It is also critical of the department’s investigative abilities.

“LMPD cites people for minor offenses, like wide turns and broken taillights, while serious crimes like sexual assault and homicide go unsolved,” it states.

LMPD homicide rate has increased more than 200% in the last few years, while staffing levels within its homicide unit have gone down. The department had a clearance rate of 52% last year.

The DOJ does not absolve criticism of those in charge, including Metro Government.

“Failures of leadership and accountability have allowed unlawful conduct to continue unchecked,” it states. “Even when city and police leaders announced solutions, they failed to follow through.”

It also is critical of a lack of a prompt investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Police officers’ forcible and violent entry into a person’s home strikes at the heart of the constitutional protection against unreasonable government intrusion.”

But Louisville Metro’s and LMPD’s unlawful conduct did not start in 2020. As an LMPD leader told us shortly after we opened this investigation,

“Breonna Taylor was a symptom of problems that we have had for years.”

WAVE News will have team coverage throughout the day on the DOJ’s findings and what happens next.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live here on the WAVE Now livestream when it starts.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.