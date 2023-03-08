Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Mayfield couple won over $494,000 instantly playing the Kentucky Lottery.

James Polk cashed in a $10 Fast Play Extreme Green ticket his fiancée, Maddy, purchased from the vending machine and won the game’s $494,261 jackpot.

The couple was at Lucky Mart on West Broadway Street in Mayfield Friday morning when Maddy put money in the machine.

“I figured I’d go for the green, so I went for Extreme Green,” she said.

After the Fast Play ticket was printed from the machine, they looked to see if it was a winner.

“I kept calling off numbers and sure enough everything matched,” Maddy said.

The ticket matched all 10 winning numbers to win the jackpot.

The two went back and forth looking at the ticket and were pretty confident they had won.

They ended up going to two gas stations to have the ticket checked only to be told it was too much for the stores to pay.

While at the second store, James was told by the store clerk they needed to go to Louisville.

“I figured it has to be the big one,” James said.

The Graves County couple drove to lottery headquarters Monday where James received a check for $353,396.61 after taxes.

Maddy, who has two children, is excited to be able to get things they’ve been wanting and James plans to buy a truck with the winnings.

“This is by far the most exciting thing to ever happen,” Maddy told lottery officials.

Lucky Mart will receive $4,942.61 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.