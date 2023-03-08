Operation PRIDE creates $400 vouchers to replace trees lost to heavy winds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation PRIDE, a Bowling Green nonprofit founded to improve the appearance of the city, has a new grant application available to any homeowner in Warren County that lost trees during the heavy wind storm last week.

The tree voucher is similar to the one released in response to the 2021 tornadoes, though instead of a $200 voucher, the updated one will be for $400.

“With the tornado damage, and now the straight-line wind damage, we realized that trees were lost, thousands of them,” said Operation PRIDE executive director, Melanie Lawrence, “and people’s homeowner’s insurance doesn’t replace them. We decided to create some programs, along with the city of Bowling Green, the funding came from the City of Bowling Green, for both our tornado voucher program and this new $400 voucher.”

Applications for the vouchers are being released on a first-come, first-served basis for as long as funds are available. Applications are available through the Operation PRIDE Facebook page, or through their website. Vouchers can be printed and mailed to the nonprofit’s office at 1141 State St. in Bowling Green, or submitted via email at operationpride.ky.gov.

