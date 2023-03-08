Operation PRIDE creates $400 vouchers to replace trees lost to heavy winds

Operation PRIDE will continue to accept applications until funding for the vouchers has run out.
Operation PRIDE will continue to accept applications until funding for the vouchers has run out.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation PRIDE, a Bowling Green nonprofit founded to improve the appearance of the city, has a new grant application available to any homeowner in Warren County that lost trees during the heavy wind storm last week.

The tree voucher is similar to the one released in response to the 2021 tornadoes, though instead of a $200 voucher, the updated one will be for $400.

“With the tornado damage, and now the straight-line wind damage, we realized that trees were lost, thousands of them,” said Operation PRIDE executive director, Melanie Lawrence, “and people’s homeowner’s insurance doesn’t replace them. We decided to create some programs, along with the city of Bowling Green, the funding came from the City of Bowling Green, for both our tornado voucher program and this new $400 voucher.”

Applications for the vouchers are being released on a first-come, first-served basis for as long as funds are available. Applications are available through the Operation PRIDE Facebook page, or through their website. Vouchers can be printed and mailed to the nonprofit’s office at 1141 State St. in Bowling Green, or submitted via email at operationpride.ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area
Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Latest News

High School Students in ELPO Law Program Visit Justice Center
High School Students in ELPO Law Program Visit Justice Center
Operation Price Creates $400 Voucher Application for Trees Lost to Heavy Winds
Operation Price Creates $400 Voucher Application for Trees Lost to Heavy Winds
Book-filled shelves at the current book shop inside Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
2023 SOKY Used Book Sale opens this weekend
Legal Diversity Pipeline project for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, March 8
High school students in ELPO Law program visit Justice Center