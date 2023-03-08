WKU returns to Sea Palms Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Golf returns to action on Thursday with the Sea Palms Invitational hosted by Western Carolina. The three-day, three-round tournament will be hosted at the par-71, 6,664-yard Sea Palms Resort.

Tournament Information

  • Thursday, 18 holes, tee times beginning at 8 a.m.
  • Friday, 18 holes, tee times beginning at 6:10 a.m.
  • Saturday, 18 holes, tee times TBD

There are 120 golfers in the field with 20 teams in total.

The field features Austin Peay, Augusta, Bellarmine, Belmont, Central Florida, Davidson, High Point, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Morehead State, Murray State, Radford, Richmond, Siena, USC Upstate, Weber State, Western Kentucky, Wright State, Xavier and host Western Carolina.

Leading off the Hilltopper lineup is sophomore Riley Grindstaff.

He has been the team’s top finisher on three occasions this semester, gathering two top-25 finishes.

In the two-hole is senior captain Luke Fuller who is currently averaging 73.5 shots per round.

Next is fifth-year senior Landon Carner followed by junior Connery Meyer.

Redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman will round out the lineup card.

Junior Aaron Pha is slated to play as an individual at the Sea Palms Invite.

WKU as a team finished in 11th at the Hal Williams Intercollegiate, hosted by South Alabama, in mid-February.

