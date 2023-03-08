Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area
Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Latest News

A spooky bed-and-breakfast is available for booking in Florida.
Couple opens 'creepy but comfortable' bed-and-breakfast
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize
High School Students in ELPO Law Program Visit Justice Center
High School Students in ELPO Law Program Visit Justice Center
Operation Price Creates $400 Voucher Application for Trees Lost to Heavy Winds
Operation Price Creates $400 Voucher Application for Trees Lost to Heavy Winds