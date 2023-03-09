BGHS students sign commitment for EMT certification program at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, two Bowling Green High School seniors signed to commit to the EMT Certification Program at BGHS.

“I feel really blessed to have the opportunity to represent my Hispanic culture...represent all the Latin community,” BGHS senior, Ruth Valle said.

The BGHS EMT Certification program is a partnership between Med Center Health and the Bowling Green High School Medical Arts Academy. Stephen Parrott and Casey McCoy of Med Center Health lead the students in their courses.

“Medical Center EMS is proud to be partners with BGHS to assist with teaching future EMS providers,” Stephen Parrott said in a release.

The academy opened in 2017, to provide hands-on educational opportunities and certifications in a high-demand industry for our community.

For senior Moira Messenger, going into the medical field was something she has wanted to do since she was six years old.

“Whenever I started at Bowling Green, I took the first few classes like principles of medical health science....sophomore year, I took emergency procedures and medical terminology, “ she said, “Then my junior year, I actually got certified in phlebotomy”.

She added that her mother also works in EMS.

Valle and Messenger were two of the first students in the program to sign a letter of commitment.

“You see a lot of signings for sports, but not as much for people who are going into career fields,” Messenger said, “I think that it’s really special having people be celebrated in that way”.

Student commitment to the program includes completion of the program courses, assessments, and industry certification at BGHS, plus, 10 hours of patient contact, and 24 hours of ride-along experiences with local Emergency Medical Services.

The goal of the partnership is for all three students to complete the program and be career ready and eligible for employment as soon as June 1, 2023.

Currently, there are 163 Bowling Green High School students are enrolled in courses and pursuing certifications in the Medical Arts Academy.

