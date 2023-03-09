Center for Courageous Kids and Houchens Industries host month-long fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Courageous Kids is partnering with Houchens Industries for a fundraiser that benefits the camp through the purchase of a $1 mobile at the checkout line in participating grocery stores.

CCK is a camp that allows children with disabilities or chronic, debilitating illnesses to attend a summer camp free of charge. Fundraisers like the one through Houchens allow the service to remain accessible for the families that need this resource the most.

“We provide them with fun, inclusive, accessible activities for all age ranges, and we work really hard all year long fundraising, working with donors and corporate partners and sponsors so that our families can continue to access camp free of charge,” said the Camp’s Marketing and Communications Officer, Emily Cosby.

Over 100 grocery stores across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia are participating in the fundraiser. These stores include IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Save-A-Lot, and more.

“(For) Save-a-lots we have Morgantown, Leitchfield, Hardinsburg, Glasgow, Gallatin is also doing it, and again, it’s exceeded expectations by far,” said Dustin Taylor, the Division Manager for Houchens.

While the in-store fundraiser will conclude at the end of the day on March 31, opportunities to give will continue into April 1. Save-A-Lot in Scottsville will host a public auction, as well as a cookout to continue opportunities for generosity and to celebrate the month of giving.

“Here in Scottsville, in Allen County, we have a great store, the Save-A-Lot that is partnering with us,” said Cosby. “They’re going to be doing an auction with a cookout at their storefront just celebrating the month that they just had, and how they can keep it going with their store for the future.”

Taylor says that contributions to the cause are not limited by monetary donations.

“If anybody wants to donate, either money or an item to put in the auction, please feel free to call the Scottsville store, and let’s get that underway,” said Taylor.

