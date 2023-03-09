City Commission approves $4M+ bid for Transpark fire station, $10M for facility reconstruction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conversations have been going on since last February regarding construction bids for a fire station in the Kentucky Transpark, though it wasn’t until the March 7 Bowling Green City Commission meeting that a decision was finally made.

Commissioners voted all in favor of an over $4 million bid to Sunbelt Construction to build Fire Station 8 in the Transpark.

“If you drive anywhere in Bowling Green, you realize how quickly we’re growing. So this is providing more services for the growth of Bowling Green,” said Commissioner Melinda Hill. “It’s not just services, it’s upgraded services, we need the best of the best.”

While the current bid is more expensive than originally budgeted, Hill assures it was still the best offer.

“As all of our citizens know, everything’s more expensive now than it was in the past. All of the bids came over budget,” Hill said. “The city negotiated with all of the bidders that submitted bids, they negotiated and they came to this amount.”

Hill said construction of the new station will not only help those living near the Transpark but also act as a selling point for the park as a whole.

“It is an attraction factor for companies looking to come to the transport, ‘Oh, wow, great. There’s a fire station right here,’ So that’s a big plus,” Hill said.

Commissioners also all voted in favor of Municipal Order 2023-45 “expressing the desire and intent of the City of Bowling Green to finance costs related to the construction and reconstruction of two fire stations in an amount up to $10 million.”

Though Hill says the $10 million is an absolute maximum, and the order acts more as a stepping stone for future projects.

“We also want to rebuild the fire station on Porter Pike, and build a training facility on Porter Pike,” Hill said. “The intent to build, the $10 million, that is important for us so we can start looking at borrowing and also come up with good numbers for those two facilities.”

The commission will begin a discussion on spending for the Porter Pike projects at the end of the 2022 - 2023 fiscal year.

WBKO has reached out to the Bowling Green Fire Department for a comment but has not received a reply at this time

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.