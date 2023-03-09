Cloudy before showers roll in later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Expect cloudy conditions throughout today with temperatures staying close to our seasonal average.

Daytime highs will only make it to the upper 50s later today before showers roll in later this afternoon and into the evening. It will also be breezy today and into Friday with winds gusting between 15-25 mph at times. We’re dry but cloudy to end the work week. Don’t put the jacket away just yet, afternoon temperatures through Friday and the weekend remain SEASONABLE and in the low 50s. Widespread showers push in along a frontal boundary Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re dry well into Sunday afternoon, and at least through the mid-week next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy w/ PM showers. High 59. Low 45. Winds NE at 9mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High 52. Low 33. Winds NW at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. PM showers possible. High 54. Low 41. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 81 (1918)

Record Low Today: 10 (1932)

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.26″ (0.02″)

So Far This Year: 9.25″ (0.30″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

