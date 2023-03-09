Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours of February 25, 2023 a trailer and construction equipment were stolen from Bowling Green business.
Police say video surveillance shows a mid-size SUV pulling into the parking lot before the suspect backs up to the trailer, connects it to h is vehicle and drives off.
The trailer contained several pieces of construction-related equipment, including a yellow Gehl Z-17 mini-excavator.
The thief was last seen traveling west on Russellville Rodd near I-165. Police say it appears to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a GMC.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.