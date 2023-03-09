Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill

Average card holder has $5,500 in debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Credit card debt reached a record high of $986 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While making the minimum payment can be tempting, particularly if you’re on a tight budget, Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said that will only lengthen the amount of time it will take to get out of debt.

“The typical formula, there is just 1% of the balance plus interest, and that’s not nearly enough,” Rossman explained. “You have the average credit card debt, which is about $5,500, according to TransUnion. If you only make minimum payments at the average interest rate, you’ll be in debt for about 17 years and you’ll pay about $7500 in interest.”

Rossman had several tips to tackle significant credit card debt:

  • Pay as much as you can above the minimum amount due
  • Consider transferring debt from high interest rate cards to a lower or zero rate promotional card
  • Research non-profit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International, which can help you create a debt management plan
  • For those with good credit, low-rate personal loans can offer rates as low as 7% over the life of the loan
  • Most importantly: do something. Any action to attack your debt is a move in the right direction.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has guides on managing debt, consolidating credit card debt, and finding a credit counselor.

