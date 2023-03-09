Franklin approves 30-year master plan for Jim Roberts Community Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The City of Franklin and the Simpson County Fiscal Court approved a proposal for a 30-year master plan from Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation to improve the Jim Roberts Community Park.

While each phase of the plan is contingent on funding for individual projects, the concepts released include a dog park, multi-use walking trails, a community center that includes a pool, quad-plex sports facilities, and many more amenities.

Park Director Lisa Deavers believes that the most challenging aspect of the plan will be securing funding for each of the included projects.

“You know, we’ve completed the easy process. Now, we start on the more difficult process, but we’re gonna take it one step at a time, one bite at a time,” said Deavers.

The first phase of the plan includes the completion of 1.2 miles of what will be a 2.7-mile loop surrounding the 200-acre park. The trail will be paved, ADA accessible, and meant for both bicycles and walkers. Also included in phase one of the plan is a dog park located near the park’s back entrance. These projects are anticipated to finish by the end of the year.

Deavers said, “So now, we’re going to take this 30-year plan and break it into smaller pieces of what we want to accomplish, and set a time frame for that.”

The community center, one of the most requested amenities to add to the park, is slotted for the district’s five-year plan. Like each aspect of the plan, public input is invited and welcomed when the time comes.

“We have included a community center, again, when we get to that planning phase, then we’ll start having those public meetings to see what the community would like to see in that,” said Deavers. “I’m excited about this because that would allow us the opportunity to expand our programming.”

With expanded opportunities for programming, also comes the possibility of expanding the park district’s staff. Aside from Deavers, the maintenance crew is the only other members of the park staff.

“I have applied for a grant through Americorps for this year to hire a part-time person to do some environmental programming so that we can see the feedback from our community on that,” said Deavers.

While funding for the projects will be difficult, Deavers believes that the community can come together to fundraise and do what it takes to improve the park.

She said, “I feel confident that our community is so supportive, they’re going to help us reach these goals.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.