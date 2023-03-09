Hardin County man indicted in destructive device possessions case

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Hardin County man with illegal possession of destructive devices.

According to the indictment, Frank Taylor, 61, of Cecilia, was charged with one count of possessing four destructive devices not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Taylor will make his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District on a later date.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the ATF Louisville Division Office with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Bonar is prosecuting this case.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central heads to Rupp Arena in back-to-back seasons after overtime thriller against Bowling Green
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area

Latest News

Downed power lines
Warren RECC restores more power Thursday morning
This week’s JA People of Action features Toby Hawkins
This week’s JA People of Action features Toby Hawkins
Noxious weed, Canada Thistle
KYTC crews will soon treat state roadsides for noxious weeds
McConnell hospitalized after fall.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall