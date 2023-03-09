Hardin County man indicted in destructive device possessions case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Hardin County man with illegal possession of destructive devices.

According to the indictment, Frank Taylor, 61, of Cecilia, was charged with one count of possessing four destructive devices not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Taylor will make his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District on a later date.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the ATF Louisville Division Office with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Bonar is prosecuting this case.

