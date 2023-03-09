MCHS Senior Camryn Reece named statewide award finalist

Camryn Reece
Camryn Reece(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School basketball senior Camryn Reece was recognized in Lexington on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for her accomplishments on and off the court.

Reece, captain of the Lady Hornets basketball team, was selected as one of the top five finalists in the state of Kentucky for the Rise Up Sports Media Jada Walker Heart and Hustle Award.

Award nominees are female student-athletes who leave a mark on the game that may not be reflected on the stat sheet, but their tenacity is always evident and changes the game.

MCHS head coach Heidi Coleman said it was a well-deserved honor.

“No doubt Cam will continue to make her Lady Hornet basketball family proud after graduation,” Coleman said. “She always gives 100%, puts others first, and finds the light in even the darkest hour. Congratulations, Cam. We love you!”

Reece is the 17-year-old daughter of Jeff and Jane Reece.

She is also a member of the Lady Hornet softball and volleyball teams.

