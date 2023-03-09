Police: Men arrested for animal neglect after bringing starving dog to animal hospital

Police in Iowa say Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton have been arrested for animal neglect.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - Iowa authorities say two men are facing animal neglect charges after they brought an emaciated dog to an animal hospital that died.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton, both 21, have been charged with two counts of animal neglect after they brought an underweight adult husky over the weekend to Iowa Veterinary Specialties.

Officials said the dog weighed 12 pounds when a healthy weight for an adult husky should be in the range of 35 to 60 pounds.

Veterinarians were forced to euthanize the dog. According to police, a necropsy revealed the animal had not been fed for weeks.

Officers said upon the suspects’ arrest, they also rescued two more huskies from their home that were being kept in cages where they couldn’t stand.

The two additional dogs have since been moved to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, police said.

Lofton is also facing charges of violating probation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

