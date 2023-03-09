Ramsey Theatre Company to hold ‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions at SKYPAC on April 1

For more information, visit .theskypac.com.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ramsey Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its production of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on April 1 at the SkyPAC.

Adult actors will be able to audition from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a piece of music cut, which will be provided, during their individual time slot and then return for the dance portion of the audition at 7:20 p.m. with all auditionees.

“I’m really trying to hit hard on the college age and up, but I am probably going to cast about six to seven teens,” Artistic Director of Ramsey Theatre Company and Director of ‘Beauty and the Beast, Elise Charny said.

Teens will be able to audition from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a piece of music cut during their individual time slot. In addition, they will need to return for a dance call at 3:30 p.m. with all auditionees.

Anyone planning on auditioning should bring a resume and headshot with them.

To book your individual time slot, email Elise at echarny@artsofsky.org.

For more information, visit theskypac.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central heads to Rupp Arena in back-to-back seasons after overtime thriller against Bowling Green
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area

Latest News

It marks their first day open for business since an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of...
Rian’s Fatted Calf Meat Shoppe holds grand reopening
Legal Diversity Pipeline project for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, March 8
High school students in ELPO Law program visit Justice Center
Downed power lines
Warren RECC now at 5,300 members without power
International Center of Kentucky
The International Center of Kentucky breaks ground on new building