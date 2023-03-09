Ramsey Theatre Company to hold ‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions at SKYPAC on April 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ramsey Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its production of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on April 1 at the SkyPAC.

Adult actors will be able to audition from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a piece of music cut, which will be provided, during their individual time slot and then return for the dance portion of the audition at 7:20 p.m. with all auditionees.

“I’m really trying to hit hard on the college age and up, but I am probably going to cast about six to seven teens,” Artistic Director of Ramsey Theatre Company and Director of ‘Beauty and the Beast, Elise Charny said.

Teens will be able to audition from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a piece of music cut during their individual time slot. In addition, they will need to return for a dance call at 3:30 p.m. with all auditionees.

Anyone planning on auditioning should bring a resume and headshot with them.

To book your individual time slot, email Elise at echarny@artsofsky.org.

For more information, visit theskypac.com.

