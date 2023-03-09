Tanner Hall becomes the 12th head football coach in Warren East history

Tanner Hall becomes the 12th head football coach in Warren East history
Tanner Hall becomes the 12th head football coach in Warren East history(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East announced the hiring of Tanner Hall as the 12th head football coach in Raiders history.

After six seasons at the helm of Warren East, head coach Jeff Griffith decided to retire, so the Raiders were on the hunt for a new man in charge. Warren East didn’t have to look far as offensive line coach Tanner Hall was chosen to lead the successful program.

Hall worked directly under Coach Griff, and says that he’s has learned from the best.

”He’s one of the best football minds in the state of Kentucky. I put that on anything sitting under him for four years. The moment that I got my master’s in Tennessee and was able to come back to Kentucky, he was my first phone call. ‘I want to sit under you. I want to learn everything through you.’ He included me on multiple things program wise as it were, and he didn’t have to and I’m very appreciative for that,” Hall said.

The team is coming off of a historic season in 2022, and Hall says he will hold the team to those same standards. ”Quite frankly, I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re going to have success is because I am so comfortable with these kids. We’ve been working out since January trying to get better each and every day. The guys know what to expect from me. I know what to expect through them. You’re going to see some tweaks offensively, but other than that we’re going to be good to go picking up from where we left off last season.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
Deandre Christian
BGPD searching for man suspected of trafficking fentanyl into area
Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game

Latest News

The Lady Purples (24-11) fell to the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces, 54-51, in the first round of...
Lady Purples fall in opening round of the KHSAA Sweet 16
WKU returns to Sea Palms Invitational
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central heads to Rupp Arena in back-to-back seasons after overtime thriller against Bowling Green
Warren Central wins back-to-back 4th Region title
Warren Central wins back-to-back 4th Region title