Tanner Hall becomes the 12th head football coach in Warren East history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East announced the hiring of Tanner Hall as the 12th head football coach in Raiders history.

After six seasons at the helm of Warren East, head coach Jeff Griffith decided to retire, so the Raiders were on the hunt for a new man in charge. Warren East didn’t have to look far as offensive line coach Tanner Hall was chosen to lead the successful program.

Hall worked directly under Coach Griff, and says that he’s has learned from the best.

”He’s one of the best football minds in the state of Kentucky. I put that on anything sitting under him for four years. The moment that I got my master’s in Tennessee and was able to come back to Kentucky, he was my first phone call. ‘I want to sit under you. I want to learn everything through you.’ He included me on multiple things program wise as it were, and he didn’t have to and I’m very appreciative for that,” Hall said.

The team is coming off of a historic season in 2022, and Hall says he will hold the team to those same standards. ”Quite frankly, I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re going to have success is because I am so comfortable with these kids. We’ve been working out since January trying to get better each and every day. The guys know what to expect from me. I know what to expect through them. You’re going to see some tweaks offensively, but other than that we’re going to be good to go picking up from where we left off last season.”

