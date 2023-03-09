Two fentanyl overdoses lead to Bowling Green man’s arrest

Cross was arrested in Bowling Green in connection with two overdoses in Warren County.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Mar. 9, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested in connection to two fentanyl overdoses in Warren County.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force said on Oct. 20, 2022, they along with Warren County Sheriff’s Detectives and Smiths Grove Police investigated an overdose death of an 18-year-old man in Smiths Grove. Officials say they found information indicating the suspect had trafficked fentanyl pills to the victim the night before his death.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Antowan D. Cross.

On Jan. 23, 2023, DTF said another overdose was reported in the Grider Pond area of Bowling Green.

The victim was transported to the Medical Center and survived.

According to DTF, this victim also received her near fatal fentanyl overdose from Cross.

On Thursday, DTF, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Bowling Green Police arrested Cross on Lover’s Lane without incident.

During his arrest, officials say 57 fentanyl pills, six grams of cocaine, seven Xanax pills and $1,240 in cash was seized.

Cross is currently charged with Manslaughter (2nd Degree), Wanton Endangerment (1st Degree), one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (First Degree, Fentanyl Derivatives), one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (First Degree, Cocaine) and one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (First Degree, Fentanyl Derivatives) from a previous indictment that occurred on July 8, 2022.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force told WBKO they would not release the names of the victims.

