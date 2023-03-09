Warren County Fiscal Court discusses storm debris cleanup

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Isaac Calvert
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, The Warren County Fiscal Court held a special-called meeting to prepare for debris cleanup after the storms on March 3.

The goal for Warren County Public Works is to get authority to negotiate for disaster debris and debris monitoring, both of which are required by FEMA.

Nikki Koller, the Assistant Director for Warren County Public Works said that the special called meeting was “crucial” in order to get help for those impacted by the storms.

“This is a county-wide, state-wide, huge event,” Koller said. “The county has seen more damage overall than we did from the tornado.”

Koller is asking the public to move any type of vegetative debris like trees to the right of way near the road.

Once contracts have been approved a hotline will be available for residents to call if they need to request a pick-up.

