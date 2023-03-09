Warren RECC restores more power Thursday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of 10:30 a.m., Warren RECC staff have reported approximately 800 members are still without power.

“We continue to ask for patience as we restore the remaining areas. We are in the stage of restoration where pole replacements, removing trees from power lines, and putting up lines allows us to turn the power on to just a few houses at a time,” according to a release. “Our goal is to complete the vast majority of the restoration by the end of the week. In the most severely damaged areas, some restoration efforts may last through the weekend.”

The power provider stated over the next few days, customers may begin seeing crews in areas that have power.

“Our first priority is always to restore power to each and every member. As we are able to restore power to the remaining members this week, we will begin fixing items that were not instrumental in restoring power but needed for long-term operation of the electric system,” according to an update. “We have made great progress since the storm began Friday afternoon, restoring more than 95% of our members and replacing 80% of the 387 broken poles across our service territory.”

If you see a downed power line, report it to one of the outage lines: In Warren County call 270-843-9710. Outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321.

