WKU welcomes Carson Hall as Defensive Line Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has added a coach with National Championship experience to its staff in new defensive line coach Carson Hall.

Hall comes to The Hill after a two-year run at Georgia where he helped the Bulldogs to a 29-1 record and back-to-back National Championships.

“I am incredibly thankful and honored for the opportunity to be a part of this program,” Hall said. “Western Kentucky has always held a high standard of success in college football, and I am fortunate to now be a small part of this family. Thank you to Coach Helton and his family for welcoming my wife and I with open arms, as well as trusting in me to continue to uphold the standard of defensive line play at this university. I can’t wait to get to work with the men in this D-line room.”

Hall helped the Bulldogs go on one of the greatest two-year runs in college football history, winning 29 of 30 games and consecutive National Championships.

As an assistant defensive line coach in 2021, Hall helped Georgia go a perfect 12-0 in the regular season before falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

After defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal, the Bulldogs avenged their loss to the Crimson Tide by winning the National Championship by a score of 33-18.

The following season, Hall helped Georgia go a perfect 15-0 with an SEC Championship, College Football Playoff Semifinal and Peach Bowl victory, and a victory over TCU in the National Championship.

Georgia’s 65-7 championship performance was one of the most dominant in recent history with Hall helping lead the Bulldog defensive line.

Hall mentored multiple elite defensive linemen at Georgia, including the trio of Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, who were all first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before joining the staff at Georgia, Hall had a brief stop at LSU where he spent the 2021 spring season with the Tigers as an assistant defensive line coach.

Before joining LSU, he was a graduate assistant at Illinois from 2019-20. Hall helped the Illini qualify for a bowl game in his first season, the program’s first in five years.

Hall started his coaching career at Valdosta State where he was an assistant coach working with the team’s outside linebackers.

Valdosta State went a perfect 14-0 that year under Hall’s leadership and went on to beat Ferris State to claim the Division II National Championship.

Hall owns a bachelor’s degree in sport management from the University of Georgia where he played defensive line from 2015-17.

During his time as a player with the Bulldogs, he helped the team go to three bowl games, including the 2018 Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal where Georgia beat Oklahoma in double overtime to advance to the National Championship game against Alabama.

Hall is joined in Bowling Green with his wife, Laurel.

