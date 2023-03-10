Anna Drexel signs across the dotted line to run track at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After only being a part of Greenwood High School’s track & field team for one year, Anna Drexel signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Western Kentucky University.

Family, friends, and multiple coaches throughout her athletic career gathered at Indian Hills Country Club to celebrate her accomplishments. She was overwhelmed with the amount of support from the community during this special time.

Drexel has played soccer for 12 years of her life, and originally joined the track & field team to stay in shape for soccer, but it turned out to be something she loved. “Honestly, I don’t think I’m as good as track as I am without soccer. Soccer is obviously a lot of running. It’s a different kind of running, though, like it’s different conditioning,” she added. In just one year, Drexel has broken multiple Greenwood records and now leads in the indoor 200 meter as well as the outdoor 60, 200, and 400 meters.

During her second and final season as a Gator, Drexel aspires to grab the 400 meter indoor title, but ultimately to perform at her best each meet. She said, “I do have a few goals set to break a few more records, maybe place at State. That’s honestly the ultimate goal, just placing at State, and just improving from last year.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.