Birthdate pays off for Edmonson County man with Kentucky Lottery Pick 4 Win
BROWNSVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man received a hefty payout after his Pick 4 numbers were drawn during Sunday’s midday drawing.
James Payton Jr. said he plays the Kentucky Lottery’s Pick 4 game daily, usually playing the month and day he was born (0-9-1-2) as his numbers.
Just minutes after purchasing the ticket from BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green, he found out there was a big win coming his way.
He was with his girlfriend when he pulled the Pick 4 numbers up on his phone.
“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” Payton Jr. said. “I had just been saying to her, you have to play to win.”
While he may have miscalculated his winnings at first, he still won $115,600.
He drove to lottery headquarters Monday where he received $82,654 after taxes. He told lottery officials the money will go towards purchasing a van for his general contracting business.
BP Fastrac will receive $1,156 for selling the winning ticket.
