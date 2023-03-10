Cloudy and breezy today before showers roll in Saturday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looks mainly dry and breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

SaturDAY will be dry before showers move in during the evening hours. Rain chances will continue through Sunday before ending Monday. Be prepared for wet and chilly conditions if you’re headed somewhere for spring break this weekend! Next week looks dry, but temperatures will be cold! Tuesday’s high doesn’t even look to touch 50°! Lows for Monday and Tuesday night will dip below freezing, if you have any sensitive plants outside, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside. Temperatures should return to normal by Thursday with highs rebounding into the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High 51. Low 33. Winds NW at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. PM showers possible. High 54. Low 41. WindsE at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers possible. High 55. Low 34.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1990)

Record Low Today: 12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.09″

So Far This Month: 1.35″ (-.03″)

So Far This Year: 9.34″ (0.25″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

