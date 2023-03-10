Cooler for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re having a showery Thursday night for many of us across the area, but the rain won’t last.

Colder temperatures likely next week

Friday looks mainly dry and breezy with highs in the lower 50s. SaturDAY will be dry before showers move in during the evening hours. Rain chances will continue through Sunday before ending Monday. Be prepared for wet and chilly conditions if you’re headed somewhere for spring break this weekend! Next week looks dry, but temperatures will be cold! Tuesday’s high doesn’t even look to touch 50°! Lows for Monday and Tuesday night will dip below freezing, if you have any sensitive plants outside, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside. Temperatures should return to normal by Thursday with highs rebounding into the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Breezy and cool. High 52. Low 33.

SATURDAY: Rain likely late. High 54. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Showers possible. High 55. Low 34.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 81 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.26″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 9.25″ (+0.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 1 (Low)

