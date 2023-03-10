Cooler for Friday!

Rain chances this weekend
By Dana Money
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re having a showery Thursday night for many of us across the area, but the rain won’t last.

Colder temperatures likely next week

Friday looks mainly dry and breezy with highs in the lower 50s. SaturDAY will be dry before showers move in during the evening hours. Rain chances will continue through Sunday before ending Monday. Be prepared for wet and chilly conditions if you’re headed somewhere for spring break this weekend! Next week looks dry, but temperatures will be cold! Tuesday’s high doesn’t even look to touch 50°! Lows for Monday and Tuesday night will dip below freezing, if you have any sensitive plants outside, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside. Temperatures should return to normal by Thursday with highs rebounding into the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Breezy and cool. High 52. Low 33.

SATURDAY: Rain likely late. High 54. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Showers possible. High 55. Low 34.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 81 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.26″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 9.25″ (+0.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central heads to Rupp Arena in back-to-back seasons after overtime thriller against Bowling Green
He stole a construction trailer and everything on it.
Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Cloudy before showers roll in later!
Cloudy before showers roll in later!
Cloudy before showers roll in later!
Cloudy before showers roll in later!
Dry, but cooler Wednesday
Dry, but cooler Wednesday
Today's Forecast
Dry, but cooler Wednesday