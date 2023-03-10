Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A man is facing charges in Florida for shooting at his two roommates after he discovered one of them had gotten into bed naked with his teenage daughter, according to police.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to the home of Dayne Victor Miller, 44, early Wednesday morning after Miller called police to say “one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom, which sparked him to shoot at both roommates through a closed bedroom door,” the department said in a news release.

Officers learned Miller and his roommates, a married couple renting a room from Miller, had been “drinking heavily” Tuesday night.

One roommate, who “acknowledged drinking in excess earlier in the night,” said he got up to use the restroom and mistakenly went into the bedroom of Miller’s sleeping teenage daughter, got into bed beside her and fell asleep.

Miller’s daughter got up to tell Miller once she woke and “realized a naked male was sleeping next to her.”

Police said the daughter “did not allege a crime had occurred against her.”

The naked man’s spouse woke him up and shouted at him that he wasn’t in their bedroom, and they returned to their own room.

Miller approached their door and began pounding on it after discovering they’d locked it, shouting, “I’ll kill you.” He shot his handgun three to four times “into the floor outside the bedroom door in a rage.”

The responding officers “saw shell casings and bullet holes through the bedroom door of the victims,” according to the news release.

Police did not specify whether there were any injuries. Miller cooperated with officers, was quickly arrested and taken to Lee County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

