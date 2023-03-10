Former Logan County educator indicted for sexual abuse

He is charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Logan County educator has been indicted by a grand jury of sexual abuse charges.

Benjamin Adams, 26, of Bowling Green, was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with a person under 18 years old and third-degree rape.

The indictment was delivered on March 3, according to court documents.

Adams was arrested in January after Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday, Jan. 5, about allegations of a teacher at Logan County High School having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Logan County High School.

According to court records, the juvenile student was interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green and disclosed that they had maintained a sexual relationship with the teacher. The allegations included sexual contact between the teacher and the juvenile after hours on school grounds.

Adams is set for arraignment on March 16, according to court records.

