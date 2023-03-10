Gov. Beshear tours Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County’s 100th home

This is the fifth time Gov. Beshear has visited Bowling Green for a Habitat for Humanity of...
This is the fifth time Gov. Beshear has visited Bowling Green for a Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County home dedication since the December 2021 tornadoes.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County has officially built 100 new, affordable homes, including ten in the past year alone.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took a tour of the newest home and spoke with the family who will be residing in the home. This is the fifth time he has visited Bowling Green for a home dedication since the December 2021 tornadoes.

He said that affordable housing is a necessity for Kentuckians, especially after what the state has gone through over the last few years.

He also mentioned that the work that Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County is doing for Bowling Green is what the state of Kentucky is all about.

“Think about how neat it is that the 100th house in Bowling Green and Warren County built by Habitat for Humanity is built for a tornado victim,” said Beshear. “That just shows the soul of this community. It is a special place. At a time when it and Kentucky are creating more economic opportunities than ever before, we are also taking care of our people.”

Beshear said he does not know how affordable housing will play a role in the upcoming election. He also said he is not worried about how it will play out in the election right now, but rather how it is playing a role today.

”We just look at it for our people. Affordable housing is necessary. It is important. We went through a pandemic where we had to be healthy at home. It shows you how much people need a home. We are here today with people who had their homes ripped away,” said Beshear. “I do not know if it is going to play into the election. I am not really worried about that. What I am worried about are the people here today, the fact that they have a home and that others can get it.”

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, Rodney Goodman, said the organization is planning to build 20 new homes over the next two years.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, click here.

