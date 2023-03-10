Louisville woman found guilty to federal charges for mailing racial threats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman accused of mailing racial threats to a family living in her neighborhood was found guilty by a jury Friday.

Between November and December 2020, Suzanne Craft, 54, vandalized two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood with threatening and racially targeted messages.

One family said there were instances where they came home to their grass burned, their driveway egged, and racial slurs and swastikas painted on their driveway.

The jury convicted Craft of five counts of mailing threatening communications with racial intent.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2023, and could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.