Man accused of Hopkins Co. murder set to appear in court Friday

Christopher Rideout
Christopher Rideout(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man accused of killing another man last Friday in Providence is set to be in court Friday.

Officials with the sheriff’s office arrested 20-year-old Christopher Rideout after the coroner noticed witness statements didn’t match.

Deputies say those inconsistencies led them to Rideout.

[Previous Story: Man arrested on murder charges in Providence]

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officials say 19-year-old Lonnell Holloway was found shot and killed in the 1700 block of Barnhill Road last Friday.

That’s just south of Providence and directly west of Madisonville.

We’ll update this story as Friday’s hearing develops.

