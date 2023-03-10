New nasal spray approved to treat migraines in adults, Pfizer says

Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.
Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.(CNN, Pfizer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Migraine sufferers will soon have something new to try to relieve their headaches fast.

Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new nasal spray for adults with migraines.

The drug manufacturer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.

Pfizer said the nasal spray could relieve migraine pain within 15 minutes.

There are a number of oral medications on the market for migraines, and Zavzpret uses the same chemical mechanism as some of them.

Many people with migraines have significant nausea and can’t tolerate medications they have to swallow, so this is an alternative treatment method.

Zavzpret is also an option for people who have heart disease or other conditions preventing them from safely using some other kinds of migraine treatments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Cross was arrested in Bowling Green in connection with two overdoses in Warren County.
Two fentanyl overdoses lead to Bowling Green man’s arrest
Anna Drexel signs her letter of intent to run track at WKU
Anna Drexel signs across the dotted line to run track at WKU
He stole a construction trailer and everything on it.
Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Floods, heavy snow hit California during atmospheric storms