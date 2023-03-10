New traffic signal on KY 100 in Simpson Co. to be operational soon

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new traffic signal on KY 100 in Simpson County will become operational soon.

A new signal as been installed at the intersection of KY 100, Page Drive and Garvin Lane.

The signal is expected to be turned on Tuesday, March 14 at approximately 9 a.m.

Message boards have been put in place to inform motorists of the new signal.

Motorists should use caution as it will take time for people to adjust to the new signal.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Cross was arrested in Bowling Green in connection with two overdoses in Warren County.
Two fentanyl overdoses lead to Bowling Green man’s arrest
Anna Drexel signs her letter of intent to run track at WKU
Anna Drexel signs across the dotted line to run track at WKU
He stole a construction trailer and everything on it.
Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion

Latest News

KYTC (gfx)
Emergency road aid funds awarded to Barren County Fiscal Court for repairs on Ramp Road
The ferry will alter its operating hours.
Early closure of Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads ahead of winter weather
Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
New traffic signal to be installed at a KY 100 intersection in Simpson County