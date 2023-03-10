New traffic signal on KY 100 in Simpson Co. to be operational soon

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new traffic signal on KY 100 in Simpson County will become operational soon.

A new signal as been installed at the intersection of KY 100, Page Drive and Garvin Lane.

The signal is expected to be turned on Tuesday, March 14 at approximately 9 a.m.

Message boards have been put in place to inform motorists of the new signal.

Motorists should use caution as it will take time for people to adjust to the new signal.

