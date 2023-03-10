NYC actor cast as Gaston in Ramsey Theatre Company’s Beauty and The Beast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced that actor Jesse Luttrell will join Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Luttrell has toured the country since childhood.

Through the years, he has been a part of several productions, including Beauty and The Beast.

Jesse Luttrell (Submitted Photo)

“I’m beyond thrilled to not only be returning to my all-time favorite role, but to also be a part of the inaugural production of the Ramsey Theatre Company,” said Luttrell. “It’s rare that you get to be a part of the beginning of something so important and wonderful for the community. Theatre brings people together; stories unite us, and musical theatre is the greatest conduit for collaboration between theatre professionals, students, and the community at large.”

“Jesse’s casting is unique for me as a director since he has played the role of Gaston twice before. I am eager to see what he brings to the table with that history, while having a fresh take on this Gaston. I can already tell lots of fun is going to be had in the rehearsal room when I get to work with this trio, and I can’t wait,” said Elise Charny director of the production.

Luttrell is the most recent addition to Ramsey Theatre Company, joining cast members previously announced: Emily Pellecchia as Belle, Jesse McFarland as Beast and Craig Schulman as Maurice.

“I had the fabulous opportunity of attending Jesse’s most recent performance in New York City. His stage presence and powerful voice were truly stunning. I can’t wait to work with him. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Pellecchia.

“I haven’t been able to meet Jesse in person just yet, but being friends with him on social media, I can tell he is a hardworking person. I am looking forward to working with him! He also has a pretty cool first name,” said McFarland.

On April 1, in-person casting for principal roles and ensemble will take place at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

From noon to 3 p.m., vocal and dance auditions for 15- to 18-year-olds will take place.

Adults, college-age and older, will have vocal and dance auditions from 4 to 7 p.m.

To audition in person, email Charny at echarny@artsofsky.org to reserve an individual audition time.

To accommodate friends and family of the cast, and to keep up with the demand of interested patrons, SKyPAC has added an additional performance on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this newly added performance are on sale.

The Saturday, June 24 performance is almost sold out.

Beauty and The Beast is the third and final Broadway production of the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, sponsored by Robert P. Ramsey.

Tickets are available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

Tickets start at $35.

