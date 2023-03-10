Warm winter temperatures have adverse effect on area pollinators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rapidly changing temperatures across the globe have been affecting pollinators and crop production. A record-breaking February has caused many local pollinators to emerge early, causing widespread losses due to resource scarcity.

“Well, what we’ve had is our warmest February on record, going back to the 1890′s. But with the cooler temperatures, I think we’ll start to see things slow down a little bit, you know with maybe 40 degrees for the highs, that’s a lot more closer to normal, or even slightly below normal,” said Dr. Jerry Brotzge, state climatologist for Kentucky and director of the Kentucky Climate Center.

When temperatures spike into spring-like conditions, bees are signaled to begin to emerge from their winter state. If this happens too early, and temperatures drop significantly, it causes the pollinators to consume any resources that they’ve stored for the winter. This triggers the queen to begin laying her eggs for summer.

“And then it gets cold again, they’ve got four times the amount of bees in the hive, and not enough food to feed them all. We had nine hives going into winter, and we’ve got three now,” said Mojo Taylor, owner of Mojo & the Little Ones, a Glasgow-based apiary. “Which, I’d say at least three of them was because of that.”

In addition to area pollinators, warmer weather brought many flower and tree species into bloom early as well. Local flowers that would typically bloom all summer have blossomed early, and will likely die off in the incoming cold snap. This, in turn, affects the pollinators that survived the initial warming and cooling period.

“All that dies. So, then when it does come time for spring to kind of start-up, there’s not a lot for those bees that have kind of built up their numbers so big to sustain that hive,” said Taylor.

Climate experts say that the latest models point towards this trend continuing.

“Climate models are predicting that we’ll be getting warmer and wetter, and generally that’s what we’ve seen in the last decade or so, but again, we’ll see what the next few years hold and if that trend continues,” said Dr. Brotzge.

