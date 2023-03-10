WCPS announces high school graduation dates and times

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced graduation dates and times for their high school seniors.

This has been approved by the Warren County Board of Education.

All ceremonies will be at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University.

Dates and times are as follows:

Warren Central High School - Friday, May 26 @ 6 p.m.

Greenwood High School - Saturday, May 27 @ 9 a.m.

South Warren High School - Saturday, May 27 @ noon

Beacon Academy/ GEO International/ Lighthouse Academy High School - Saturday, May 27 @ 4 p.m.

Warren East High School - Saturday, May 27 @ 7 p.m.

For more information log onto www.warrencountyschools.org.

