WKU’s season ends falling to (RV) Florida Atlantic

WKU men's basketball falls to FAU in C-USA quarterfinals
WKU men's basketball falls to FAU in C-USA quarterfinals(ESPN+)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball’s season ended with a 75-51 defeat from top-seeded Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Quarterfinals on Thursday night.

“It was one of those games in the first half, we had plenty of opportunities to get a lead,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “Neither team could score. They couldn’t score, we couldn’t score. I think we really got discombobulated bad when Jamarion (Sharp) goes out. We had to start the game with (Jordan) Rawls in place of Jairus (Hamilton). We just didn’t function very well from the get-go.”

Both teams had a slow offensive start as the Florida Atlantic led 6-5 with 14:15 on the clock. WKU The Owls ramped up the offense and rattled off eight straight points to take a 14-5 lead by 8:26. The Hilltopper opened the game going 2 of 18.

WKU was never quite able to get the game back within reach by halftime. The Hilltoppers scored seven straight and cut it to 28-20 with 30 seconds on the clock, but Florida Atlantic hit a layup at the buzzer to create a 10-point lead at halftime.

In the first half, WKU was held to a 22% clip from the floor and a 15% mark from 3. The Owls shot 48% from the field but did not hit a single 3-pointer in eight attempts. FAU outscored WKU in the paint 26-8 in the first half alone.

At the first half buzzer, Jairus Hamilton was called with a technical foul as well, resulting in WKU to start the second half with one team foul and the Owls to take two free throws.

Florida Atlantic opened the second half on a 14-3 run, including those two free throws. The Owls held a 44-23 lead by the 16:06 mark.

WKU came as close as 18 following the run, but could never overcome the deficit.

Overall, WKU shot 27.3% from the field and 20.7% from long range.

Dayvion McKnight paced WKU with 18 points and five steals. Dontaie Allen had eight boards and 11 points while Jordan Rawls scored 12.

Florida Atlantic had three players in double-figure scoring, led by Johnell Davis with 14.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Police respond.
BGPD responds to wreck on Bypass
James Polk and finance, Maddy win nearly a half a million dollars in the Kentucky lottery.
Mayfield couple brings home the green with $494,000 Fast Play Win
He stole a construction trailer and everything on it.
Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on
Warren Central wins overtime thriller to advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in back-to-back...
Warren Central heads to Rupp Arena in back-to-back seasons after overtime thriller against Bowling Green

Latest News

Lady Toppers advance in C-USA Championship with win against UAB
Lady Toppers advance in C-USA Championship with win against UAB
Lady Topper basketball advances to C-USA semifinals
Lady Toppers advance in C-USA Championship with win against UAB
Anna Drexel signs her letter of intent to run track at WKU
Anna Drexel signs across the dotted line to run track at WKU
WKU welcomes Carson Hall as Defensive Line Coach