3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time, according to MNPD.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool.

Friday evening, the 3-year-old boy went swimming with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boy’s mother was reportedly taking a nap, and the mother’s friend was watching the two boys in the pool.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old boy unresponsive, according to MNPD.

Police said the boy remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

